Miami Dolphins Send Edge Rusher Charles Harris to Atlanta for a 7th Round 2021 Pick

The Falcons have a new edge rusher, as on Friday they did a deal with the Miami Dolphins for Charles Harris. In return Atlanta gave up a seventh-round pick next season.

ESPN was the first to report on the deal.

Harris, a 2017 first-round pick out of Missouri, totaled 3.5 sacks over 41 games (eight starts) with Miami. The Dolphins attempted to move Harris to a 3-4 outside linebacker role in 2019 after his early struggles as a 4-3 defensive end, but he registered just a half-sack in 14 games (five starts) last season.

Friday’s move comes just one day after the Dolphins released defensive end Taco Charlton.

Harris worked out for the Falcons before the 2017 NFL draft. At the time, Harris said Falcons coach Dan Quinn was “great” and “I like the defense they run.”

Atlanta drafted defensive end Takk McKinley at No. 26 overall in 2017, four spots after Miami selected Harris. On Wednesday, the Falcons declined the fifth-year option on McKinley’s contract.