Los Angeles Chargers Lose Leading RB Melvin Gordon to the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos fired a direct hit on one of their biggest AFC West foes on Friday, as reports are coming out that the team is set to ink away running back Melvin Gordon from the Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport stated that as far as money goes the deal is for two years and will pay him $16 million with $13.5 million guaranteed.

Gordon could be coming aboard what could be the best running back core in the AFC, as he will split carries with 2018 Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay