Los Angeles Chargers Adding Pep Hamilton as QB Coach

The Chargers are hiring Pep Hamilton as quarterbacks coach, a person familiar with the negotiations told Joe Reedy of the Associated Press.

The person spoke Thursday on condition of anonymity because the deal, first reported by The Athletic, has not been officially announced by the team.

Hamilton was head coach of the XFL’s DC Defenders before the league ended its season after five weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The XFL announced a couple of weeks later that it was suspending operations. Prior to joining the XFL, Hamilton was Michigan’s assistant head coach and passing game coordinator in 2017-18.

Hamilton’s last NFL job was in Cleveland as assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach in 2016. He was also Indianapolis’ offensive coordinator for three seasons (2013-15) along with previous stints with the New York Jets, San Francisco, Chicago and at Stanford.