LB Joe Schobert Won’t Be Back with the Cleveland Browns in 2020

One of the top defensive players on the Browns will not be back in 2020, as the Plain Dealer reports that linebacker Joe Schobert will not be back in a Browns uniform next season.

Browns GM Andrew Berry met with linebacker Joe Schobert’s agent, Joe Panos, in Indianapolis, and the two sides parted with the belief that Schobert will not be back with the Browns because they’re not prepared to pay him the double-digit millions he stands to make on the open market, a league source said.

The report states that Schobert is expected to make about $10 million per season, out of the Browns price range even through he was one of the best players on the team last season.

Schobert made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and was one of the more consistent players on the team in terms of making plays and being a leader on defense.

The report goes on to say that the Browns will likely spend most of their free agent cash on their offensive line, which was a big issue last season.

Berry stated Tuesday that Schobert and the Browns have had a good relationship, but that it has to work on both sides, and from the sound of Berry’s words it won’t be happening in 2020 or beyond.