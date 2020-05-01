Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Filed by Oakland Against the Raiders and the NFL

A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit filed by the city of Oakland against the Raiders and the NFL over the team’s move to Las Vegas, ESPN reports.

In the lawsuit, first filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California in December 2018, Oakland was seeking damages that resulted from the Raiders’ move, including lost revenue and taxpayer money, among other costs. The lawsuit said the NFL was “boycotting Oakland” and violating antitrust laws in allowing the move. The other 31 owners were also named in the suit.

In his decision, Judge Joseph Spero said Oakland’s complaints were not eligible for compensation and ordered the case closed. Spero noted that the city failed to improve its case from a July decision that had dismissed the complaint but allowed the city to file an amended complaint.