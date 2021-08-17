Jacksonville Jaguars Release Tim Tebow, Ending His NFL Comeback Attempt

As you know, Tim Tebow was getting another shot to play in the NFL after last playing in the league in 2015, with the Jacksonville Jaguars bringing him on to play as a tight end, this despite his years playing as a quarterback.

Sadly, there’s no Cinderella story here, as his debut as tight end was rather disastrous, leading the Jags to release the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner today as part of their first round of roster cuts.

Tebow confirmed the new in a tweet, thanking the organization for supporting him in his comeback:

Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey. And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 17, 2021

Head coach Urban Meyer had nothing but good things to say about Tebow, but he also acknowledged that the time apart from football and a switch from quarterback to tight end proved to be too much: “We knew that was an uphill battle for Tim. Players loved him, locker room loved him, but it was the right thing.”

While Tebow never quite worked out as a QB (spending time with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles), he found a new career, spending the past six years working as a sports broadcaster. He should probably stick with that, since this whole football thing just isn’t working out for him.