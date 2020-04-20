Jacksonville Jaguars Release 2014 Second-Round Draft Pick WR Lee

The Jaguars decided they had had enough of former second-round pick wide receiver Marqise Lee, dumping the 2014 draft pick on Monday.

Lee was the second-most tenured player on the Jaguars behind defensive tackle Abry Jones, who signed with the Jaguars as collegiate free agent following the 2013 NFL Draft.

Lee, who played 59 games with 30 starts with the Jaguars, missed the entire 2018 season while rehabilitating a serious knee injury sustained in the preseason that year. He caught 174 passes for 2,184 yards and eight touchdowns in five seasons.

Lee played six games this past season, starting one, while catching three passes for 18 yards. He missed the last 10 games after being placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.