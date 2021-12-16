Jacksonville Jaguars Fire Head Coach Urban Meyer After Scandal-Filled First Year

Urban Meyer’s stint with the Jaguars (and likely the NFL) is over. After just 13 games, the Jaguars Jacksonville have fired the former Ohio State head coach, ending a rocky first year with the franchise.

”After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone,” owner Khan said in a statement released early Thursday morning. “I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.”

While it’s easy to point to the Jaguars lackluster 2-11 season as the reason for his removal, it was really more about all of the off-field controversy that surrounded him, from his decision to hire a strength coach accused of making racist remarks, to the video that surfaced of Meyer groping a woman at a bar that was not his wife, to reports that he called his staff “losers.”

The most recent embarrassment was a report in the Tampa Bay Times in which former Jags kicker Josh Lambo accused Meyer of kicking him in the leg while he was stretching in warmups before a during practice. This was apparently the straw that broke the camel’s back.

With Meyer’s departure, Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season, and GM Trent Baalke will remain in place.

It’s been a wild ride for Meyer and the Jags, and here’s to putting it all behind them now!