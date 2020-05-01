Jacksonville Coach Doug Marrone Doesn’t Rule Out Adding a Veteran QB

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone appearing as a guest on Good Morning Football left the door open for another potential addition or two to be made to his team before training camp, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports. One could come at the game’s most important position.

“Yeah, he’s our quarterback, there’s no doubt about it,” Marrone said of Jacksonville’s Gardner Minshew. “But one of the things that we’re doing is we’re still looking to make sure that we’re upgraded at each position. So we’re still looking. There are some veterans out there that we might look at to bring in along with the young guys that we have.”

Minshew was a spark the Jaguars’ franchise needed badly in 2019, and an unexpected one after Nick Foles‘ Week 1 broken collarbone cut his season in half. Minshew’s 4-4 mark through eight starts at least kept the Jaguars in the conversation, and thanks to his exciting, unorthodox play (and a stellar mustache), Minshew Mania was born.

Minshew’s play inspired enough confidence for the Jaguars to move Foles and offload his hefty contract. But it’s not an ironclad pairing; another quarterback, perhaps a veteran as Marrone mentioned, could come in and take the job.

A specific veteran, Andy Dalton, became available Thursday. Dalton has history with Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden, who was the Bengals’ offensive coordinator for Dalton’s first three years in Cincinnati. They were arguably his best years as a Bengal, and now that he’s available, it would seem wise to bring him in.