Interest in QB Colin Kaepernick Has Seemed to Cooled Down

It sounds like the one-time interest in former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has very much cooled off, as Michael Silver of NFL.com reports that the QB is likely to be stuck on the sidelines again in 2020.
Here’s what NFL.com has to say about Kaepernick and how things seem to have quieted down when it comes to a team possibly signing him as a backup for their roster.
Renewed interest in the quarterback that arose in June amid worldwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality has since fizzled, per Silver, who said it “has been a long, hot, boring summer for Colin Kaepernick.”
“No action the last two months. There were two teams, both in the AFC, that were looking at him, that I know of, a couple months ago,” Silver said during an appearance on Inside Training Camp Live. “You also had a situation where the rules on tryouts were a potential impediment with all the COVID testing and the protocols and the days of delay. But that has now changed. It’s just a bizarre state of affairs.”
The recent shooting of 29-year-old Black man Jacob Blake by Kenosha (Wisconsin) Police has reignited protests against the same issues Kaepernick first protested by sitting while the national anthem played during a preseason game on Aug. 26, 2016. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche was the first to speak to Kaepernick about why he was protesting, which elevated the quarterback beyond football stardom into something much more controversial, even as he was trying to use his platform to effect positive change in America.
