Insurance Agent Goes From Winning a Million on DraftKings to $3,000 After Scoring Change

Imagine thinking you just won a million dollars – only to find out minutes later that instead your prize was just $3,000.

That’s what happened to a 41-year-old insurance agent from St.Louis Monday, this after he rightfully felt he had won a million dollar grand prize in DraftKings Fantasy contest.

Instead, Rob Huntze’s prize dropped in a matter of seconds from $1 million to $3,078.94.

The massive change in prize took place when the NFL changed the result of a play from a Bears sack on Rams QB Jared Goff to a “tackle for loss.”

The play came with about three minutes left in the eventual Rams 24-10 win when Goff ran what looked to be a play action, and it appeared he was sacked by Bears linebacker James Vaughters.

Vaughters’ tackle of Goff was a three-yard loss, which of course in most circles would go down as a sack.

The NFL took a long look at the play, deciding that instead of a sack for the Bears, the play was actually ruled as a 3-yard loss on a run by Goff.

Why was the result of the play changed, costing Rams wide receivers appeared to be blocking downfield, an indication of a designed run. Sacks are not credited on designed runs.

“Plays such as this one are routinely discussed by the Stats Crew and updated accordingly,” Michael Signora, NFL senior vice president of football and international communications, told ESPN in an email.

“In this instance, because the play happened so close to the end of the game, it was reviewed by the Stats Crew and then updated prior to publishing the Game Summary, commonly referred to as the Game Book.”

No matter how you explain it, the change in the play will stand, and instead of finishing first and winning a cool million, Huntze was part of a tie for sixth place with 18 other entries, and his prize money dropped to $3,078.94.