Indianapolis Colts Agree to Terms on a Two-Year Deal with LT Anthony Castonzo

The Indianapolis Colts might be undecided at the quarterback spot for 2020 and beyond, but one position that the team won’t be looking to figure out is that of the left tackle spot.

That position will be manned for the next couple of seasons barring injury by Anthony Castonzo, who the team came to a deal with on Sunday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and NFL.com reports that Castonzo will return to the Colts on a two-year extension worth $33 million.

Castonzo said he was not interested in going to another team, as he was trying to figure out if he should return to the Colts or retire.

When the vet takes the field for the first time in 2020, it will be for his 10th season, and he’s been a staple on the offensive line for the team during that time.

“We think a lot of Anthony Castonzo,” Colts GM Chris Ballard in January.

“I do think Anthony Castonzo’s playing at a high level still, I think he’s got three or more more years of high-level play at left tackle.”