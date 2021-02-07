Inactives For Super Bowl LV – Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Here are the inactives for Super Bowl LV starting with the Buccaneers Inactives for tonight’s NFL title game.
Buccaneers:
TE Antony Auclair
DL Khalil Davis
QB Ryan Griffin
DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
QB Drew Stanton
RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn
WR Justin Watson
Chiefs:
CB BoPete Keyes
CB Chris Lammons
QB Matt Moore
DT Khalen Saunders
TE Ricky Seals-Jones
RB Darwin Thompson
CB Tim Ward
