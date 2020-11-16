How Would the Playoffs Look if the NFL Season Ended Today

We’re 10 weeks into the NFL season (minus two teams playing on Monday night) and we are starting to get a picture of what teams are contenders, and what teams are going to need to step up if they are going to make any impact in the playoffs.

This season is different as there will be more teams making the playoffs than ever before, and only one team in the AFC and NFC will get a bye, a very important thing to remember as the last seven weeks of the regular season gets played.

Today we take a look at just how the playoffs will look in both the NFC and AFC and the matchups for both conferences.

NFC

#1 Seed – 7-2 Green Bay Packers

The Pack at 7-2 have a tie-breaker over the Saints, and right now have done enough to earn that all important bye in the NFC.

#2 7-2 New Orleans vs #7 6-3 Seattle Seahawks

It should be a fun matchup between Drew Brees and Russell Wilson as two teams that have big dreams of a Super Bowl go at it. Brees’ health is a big deal right now with rib and shoulder issues, but if he’s 100 percent or close, he should be able to carve up a Hawks defense that has been one of the worst of the league all year.

#3 Arizona Cardinals 6-3 vs #6 6-3 Los Angeles Rams

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are playing at a high level right now, and he looks like a QB that could be tough to beat in the postseason. The Rams know all about him having to play him twice a season, and it will come down to if Jared Goff and the veteran Rams can do enough to stop Murray and the high powered Cardinals.

#4 Philadelphia Eagles 3-5-1 vs #5 7-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Someone has to win the awful NFC East, and as bad as the division is, it looks like the Eagles are the “class” of it. That means Philly will host a playoff game despite being two games under .500, which is kind of insane but then again, it’s 2020. Can Tom Brady capture that postseason magic yet again in a new city? It remains to be seen, but two weeks ago the Bucs looked awful, only to look about 10 times better this week against the Panthers.

Outside Looking in: #8 Chicago Bears 5-4, #9 Detroit Lions 4-5, #10 San Francisco 49’ers 4-6

AFC

#1 Seed – 9-0 Pittsburgh Steelers

The undefeated Steelers have really two more ‘tests’ in 2020 as they look to go 16-0, that being Thanksgiving night against the Ravens and a Sunday night game in Buffalo against the Bills. They have to keep winning to keep the Chiefs off their heels.

#2 Kansas City Chiefs 8-1 vs #7 Baltimore Ravens 6-3

What a great game between two MVP’s on wild card weekend, as the Chiefs host the Ravens. Baltimore is suddenly struggling after losing in week 10 against the Patriots, and can’t afford many losses or they could actually miss the playoffs. For the Chiefs, they want that bye, but right now have to just stay focused and not have a slip up.

#3 Buffalo Bills 7-3 vs #6 Miami Dolphins 6-3

Gone are the days of Jim Kelly versus Dan Marino, but now it’s a new generation as Josh Allen will go up against Tua Tagovailoa in a battle of up and coming QB’s. The Bills can put up points, which is what Miami has been doing a good job avoiding as of late, and it could be interesting as these two teams are slated to meet in week 17, and could meet again a week later.

#4 Indianapolis Colts 6-3 vs #5 Las Vegas Raiders 6-3

Philip Rivers knows all about the Raiders having played them twice a season when with the Chargers, but this is a new look having to play them in the playoffs with the Colts. Indy has had an up and down season, but came up with a huge second half to top the Titans last week to take over first in the AFC South. The Raiders with Josh Jacobs can carve teams up on the ground, and their defense is getting better. Could be a fun 4 against 5 matchup.

Outside Looking in: #8 Cleveland Browns 6-3, #9 Tennessee Titans 6-3, #10 New England Patriots 4-5