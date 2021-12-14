The NFL is not only one of the most popular sports in the world, it’s also one of the best sports to bet on. If you are new to NFL betting, it’s good to familiarize yourself with the different types of bets you can place online and what their odds are before you bet here. In this NFL guide, we’ll explain how to get started betting on the NFL and which key players you should look out for.

The Most Popular Types of NFL Bets

Point Spreads

Point spread bets are also known as lines, spreads, or sides bets and they are the most common type of NFL bet. A point spread bet is a bet on the favorite team or what is known as the underdog (the team less likely to win). Bookmakers determine the numbers for each team and the favorite is represented by a ‘+’ while the underdog is represented by a ‘-‘. An example of a point spread bet would be the following.

Dolphins +5.5

New York Giants -5.5

When you place a point spread bet, you’ll be betting on whether the favorite team (in the case of the example above, the Dolphins), will win by more than the number of points given in the odds, by less points than predicted, or the other team wins.

Totals

A totals bet is a prediction whether there will be more or less points than the number predicted by the bookmaker. The total refers to the total amount of points gained by both teams in the game which means that if one team beat the other with a score of 30-17, the total will be 47 points. Take a look at the example of a totals bet below.

Over 45.5

Under 45.5

In this case, if you think that the combined scores of both teams will be 45.5 or under, you would bet on the under. Vice versa, if you predict that they will score 45.5 or higher, you would bet the over.

Money Line Bets

This is the simplest bet you can make on the NFL because it’s simply a bet on which team will win the game outright. This is the most straightforward kind of bet but it’s also riskier because it generally requires you to risk more money when betting on the favourite. However, betting on the underdog will also get you bigger payouts if you get lucky.

Top Players to Watch Out For When Betting on the NFL

Another popular type of NFL bet is the prop betting which allows you to bet on an individual player’s performance or a specific team’s performance. An example of this type of bet would be, for instance, how many passing yards a player will have. This season, the following players are the best bets for the Player Prop bet.

Kyle Pitts Tom Brwady Matt Ryyan Mike White Josh Allen

This type of bet is very popular among NFL fans but is more suitable for bettors who know the NFL players stats inside out and follow every game closely.