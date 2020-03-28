Green Bay Packers Bring Back Punt Returner Tyler Ervin

The Packers agreed to re-sign Tyler Ervin, their return specialist and a burgeoning threat on offense as a running back, to a one-year deal worth $1.047 million, a source confirmed to Ryan Wood of PackersNews.

The contract includes a $137,500 signing bonus. ESPN was first to report Ervin would re-sign with the Packers.

Ervin didn’t join the Packers until early December. At the time, the Packers had minus-8 punt-return yards on the season. They were in serious jeopardy of becoming the first team in NFL history with negative yards returning punts for an entire season.

In four games, Ervin gained 106 punt-return yards.

Ervin started the 2019 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he played six games. With a full offseason to learn LaFleur’s system, it’s possible his role on offense can increase. But the Packers certainly appreciated the injection of production Ervin gave as a return specialist, a role he’ll retain in 2020.