Green Bay Packers Bring Back Punt Returner Tyler Ervin

The Packers agreed to re-sign Tyler Ervin, their return specialist and a burgeoning threat on offense as a running back, to a one-year deal worth $1.047 million, a source confirmed to Ryan Wood of PackersNews.
The contract includes a $137,500 signing bonus. ESPN was first to report Ervin would re-sign with the Packers.
Ervin didn’t join the Packers until early December. At the time, the Packers had minus-8 punt-return yards on the season. They were in serious jeopardy of becoming the first team in NFL history with negative yards returning punts for an entire season.
In four games, Ervin gained 106 punt-return yards.
Ervin started the 2019 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he played six games. With a full offseason to learn LaFleur’s system, it’s possible his role on offense can increase. But the Packers certainly appreciated the injection of production Ervin gave as a return specialist, a role he’ll retain in 2020.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Divulge Their Secret Code Name for the Pursuit of Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Coach Bruce Arians on Antonio Brown Coming to the Buccaneers: “Not Going to Happen”
Archives
Categories
Sports Gab Network
Show Your Team Spirit
NFL Gridiron Gab Newsletter
Sign up to receive our NFL Gridiron Gab newsletter, and keep up to date with all the latest NFL news.
Recent Comments