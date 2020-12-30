Former WFT QB Dwayne Haskins Goes Unclaimed After Being Dumped on Monday

Former Washington Football Team first-round pick and starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins didn’t find a new home Tuesday, as the 15th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft went unclaimed.

Haskins was dumped by Washington on Monday, hours after coach Ron Rivera said that Haskins would not be Sunday’s starter for the regular season finale on Sunday night football against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The QB going unclaimed isn’t a shock considering that any team that would have picked him up would have been on the hook for $68,000 for this weeks’ game and approximately $4.3 million fully guaranteed over the remainder of his contract.

There has been rumblings that a few teams do have interest in Haskins, so it will be interesting to see if he has a new team in the next day or two.