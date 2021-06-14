Five Teams to Watch as Training Camp Gets Going in 2021 in the NFL

The 2021 NFL season is less than three months away, and it looks like a season that is sure to be a memorable one with plenty of surprises from teams as well as players.

Today we take a look at five teams that has something to prove, five teams that want to come out strong and put the 2020 campaign behind them.

1. New England Patriots

Most seasons around this time we’re still seeing highlights on the local TV stations of the likes of Bill Belichick hoisting up yet another Lombardi trophy telling everyone they again are the standard bearer in the league as champs.

Last season the Pats though went backwards as Tom Brady and his new team that Bucs were busy piling up wins getting ready for a Super Bowl run of their own.

New England didn’t make the playoffs, instead bringing in quarterback Cam Newton to play the most important position, but it just didn’t work out like having a Brady to fall back on.

The club this offseason has been aggressive in making moves, so expect New England to be better, and even to push the Bills for the AFC East divisional title.

2. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams had a seismic shift in their roster this offseason as the team decided after a couple seasons to cut ties with QB Jared Goff and make a trade with the Detroit Lions for QB Matt Stafford.

It’s now Stafford’s ship to sail, and many think that after having to sit back with medicore teams the past decade he’s ready to take a step forward and be a star quarterback in Hollywood.

The Rams had the #1 ranked defense in 2020, and just about all of those players minus a few will return in 2021, giving them a big edge.

Last season wasn’t a complete bust, as the team did go to Seattle in the playoffs and defeated the rival Seahawks to set up a divisional round game against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Look for bigger and better from the Rams in 2021.

3. Las Vegas Raiders

Jon Gruden and the Raiders are ready to make an impact in 2021, but the question will be is can this team be consistent enough on both sides of the ball to win enough games to challenge the Chiefs in the AFC West.

The team has been rumored to be ready to go after another quarterback, dumping Derek Carr and bringing in a player with a huge name like the Packers Aaron Rodgers, but that just seems unlikely to happen.

If the club sticks with Carr and the rest of the current roster do they have enough to win double-digit games?

That might be the biggest question overall in the AFC West as camps will start to open in just a few weeks.

On the other hand, don’t lose sight of what the Raiders can bring to the table.

4. Miami Dolphins

I love the attitude and makeup of this team, as Miami last season showed heart and energy late in the season when it could have been easy just to ‘mail’ it in and give up with the team sitting at 7-4 in late November after a win over the New York Jets.

Led by rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa, this season is going to be all about his development and what he can bring to the table.

He’s got a huge fan of one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the game – that being former Miami QB Dan Marino, who was asked what it would be like it the young QB led Miami to a Super Bowl title – something they haven’t had since 1974.

“It would be awesome for everybody, wouldn’t it?” Marino said.

“The most important thing is to be yourself, be who you are and work your butt off. It’ll work out.”

That all may just start moving forward in 2021.

5. Minnesota Vikings

Maybe the most schizophrenic team in all of the National Football League. One week these purple people eaters look like Super Bowl contenders, and the next week it looks like they can’t even tied their own shoes.

A ton of it starts with the guy taking the ball from under center, and that’s where Kirk Cousins comes into play for the 2021 season.

NBC Sports analyst, Chris Simms hasn’t been shy about talking about Cousins, but thinks that he can get the job done and lead the Vikings to another level.

“Kirk Cousins, he’s a good fit for [the Vikings]. You can win a Super Bowl with Kirk Cousins. You can. But it has to be the right formula around him.”

During Cousins‘ final 10 games of the 2020 campaign, he completed 69.2 percent of his passes, averaged almost 280 passing yards per matchup, threw 24 touchdowns, and was only picked off three times.

With Dalvin Cook getting handoffs, he can take the pressure off Cousins, but again how it all translates into once they are on the playing field is anyone’s guess.