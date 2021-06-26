Five Teams That WON’T Make the Playoffs in the NFL in 2021

In a league where it usually comes down to inches, there’s plenty of times when a team comes close to making the postseason but misses it by one game after some antics cost them a game at some point.

Every year there are surprise teams that do and do not make the postseason. Last year we saw the Cleveland Browns get into the playoffs for the first time since 2002. The Washington Football Club basically won the NFC East by default, winning the division with a mark of 7-9.

Today we take a look at a couple teams that we think are NOT going to be playing in the NFL’s second season, and some of the selections may surprise you.

1. Arizona Cardinals

This team has spent the offseason trying to build up for a successful 2021 season, but in the end we think that they are gonna take time to mesh as a unit.

Last year this club went 8-8, but this year the Cards have a tougher slate than they did a season ago going .500.

That slate includes road games at Tennessee and at Cleveland. Their home games will see the Packers come to town, along with Indianapolis.

If there’s one player that can will this team to the postseason it’s quarterback Kyler Murray, a true superstar in the making in the NFL.

2. New Orleans Saints

No Drew Brees = no playoffs for this team in 2021. The Saints are putting their faith in either Jamies Winston or Taysom Hill – maybe the biggest drop-off in terms of QB talent in NFL history for a club.

This team has had its issues the last few seasons on defense, and if there’s one area the Saints need to improve on it’s their defense and limiting big plays.

The Saints are going to be hard pressed to win the 12 games they won in 2020, this seems more like a team that is due to win 7-9 games.

3. Indianapolis Colts

With a new quarterback in Carson Wentz, the Colts will have a much different look in 2021, as this team is putting a lot of eggs in Wentz’s basket.

Last year this club won 11 games before falling to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card game which will go down as Philip Rivers’ last game in the NFL.

How the Colts play early in the season is a key to how the 2021 campaign will go for this squad. Frank Reich is a quality coach, but with the big change on offense we don’t see this team making the postseason.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last season the Steelers started with a franchise record 11 straight wins to start the year, but then fell apart over the last month of the year, finishing the season 12-4.

That record was only good enough to host a wild card game against the Cleveland Browns, and in one of the more shocking results of the season the Browns dominated the Steelers, eventually winning the high-scoring affair 48-37.

The Steelers will have four new offensive linemen after releasing David DeCastro, and their job will be to keep Ben Roethlisberger upright in what likely will be his last season with the club.

If there’s one coach that overcomes though it’s Mike Tomlin, so don’t still rule out a 8-9 win campaign.

5. New England Patriots

The dynasty is officially over in New England, ending the moment that Tom Brady signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This team has plenty of holes to fill, and while everyone is looking at the QB spot and who will be the starter, there’s other issues this team will have to work on before the opener.

The Pats have always been resourcesful and been able to take players that maybe were not great on other teams and turning them into stars once they got to New England.

The talent just isn’t there, and no matter who lines up under center it’s going to be a long road ahead for Bill Belichick and company.