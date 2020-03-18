Ex-Patriots HOF QB Tom Brady Ready to Take His Talent to Tampa

Tom Brady had a number of options to play for in 2020.

For he and his family, he feels like he made the right one.

Brady is heading to the NFC South, where he will line up and play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs last season were not very good, going 7-9, tied for second in the NFC South.

The South boasts the likes of Drew Brees and the Saints, Matt Ryan and the new-look Falcons, and finally the revamped Carolina Panthers.

No matter what you think,

The Bucs win total rose to 9.5 wins, but this is with regular starting quarterback Jamies Winston under center for Tampa.

Also on the slate for the Bucs at home include the three NFC South teams, the Rams, Chargers, Vikings, Packers and the Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

On the road Tampa will face the following five teams plus the three NFC South teams: Bears, Lions, Broncos, Raiders and the Giants.

The Bucs were not the only team that was going all in for Brady, but the Los Angeles Chargers were very interested in his services.

The Bolts were one of at least two teams that reportedly offered Brady more than $30 million per year this week.

With the Chargers ruled out, that cleared the path for Brady to pick the Buccaneers.

The decision to go to Tampa makes a lot of sense, and that’s because the Buccaneers made it clear this offseason that they wanted him.

At the combine in February, Bucs coach Bruce Arians didn’t try to hide the fact that he wanted Brady on the team.