Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige & Kendrick Lamar To Perform At Super Bowl LVI

While last year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show with The Weeknd left a lot to be desired (and was the source of endless memes), this years show is shaping up to be pretty epic, with five musical icons uniting to perform for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show!

The 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show will have Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar taking the world’s biggest stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

This marks the first time these five multi-award-winning artists will perform together on stage, exciting music fans worldwide and holding a special significance for the greater LA community, as they host the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly 30 years. Collectively, these artists have been awarded 43 Grammys and have created 22 #1 Billboard albums.

Dr. Dre is widely credited with being one of the most influential figures in hip hop culture and a driving force behind its mass popularity. While all 5 artists have deeply influenced this genre of music, each brings a unique style to the world’s biggest stage for what’s sure to be 12 minutes of unforgettable greatness.

Marking the third year of this collaboration, Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation are excited to bring these genre defining artists together for a larger-than-life performance of hits from their deep collective catalog.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” said Dr. Dre. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

“On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime, said Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter. “They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

“This year we are blowing the roof off the concept of collaboration,” said Adam Harter, Senior Vice President of Media, Sports and Entertainment at PepsiCo. “Along with the NFL and Roc Nation, we continue to try and push the limits on what fans can expect during the most exciting 12 minutes in music; this year’s superstar line-up is sure to deliver a mind-blowing performance.”

“Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today,” said Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing, Pepsi. “The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become a landmark cultural moment, bringing about some of the most iconic performances over the years – from JLo and Shakira to Lady Gaga to The Weeknd – and we are thrilled to bring together such an incredible array of talented, record-breaking musicians to put on a performance for the ages.”

Needless to say, this is one Super Bowl Halftime Show that you’re not going to want to miss!