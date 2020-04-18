Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn Says QB Matthew Stafford is Ready to Go For 2020

Lions general manager Bob Quinn has a busy week ahead of him, with the NFL Draft coming up starting on Thursday with all GM’s drafting from their homes.

One big question is the status moving forward for QB Matthew Stafford, who had a tough 2019 battling injuries and questions about his future with the team.

Stafford finally had to sit in 2019 due to back and hip injuries, and with it his consecutive-starts streak was snapped at 136 games after eight 2019 starts.

Quinn is certain that Stafford is back, ready and raring to go now, though.

“Matthew is doing great,” Quinn said Friday during a pre-draft conference call, via team transcript. “He calls me probably once a week to check in.

“I know he’s working out. I know he’s feeling good, so health-wise he’s good to go. As I said at the end of the season, if we were starting our offseason program next week, he’d be there as a full participant. He’s cleared medically from that standpoint.”

Last year, the Lions were 3-4-1 with Stafford and 0 for the rest of the season without him.

Through eight games, he threw for 2,499 yards and 19 touchdowns with just five interceptions, averaging 312.4 yards per game (second-best in his 11-year career) with a career-best 106.0 quarterback rating.