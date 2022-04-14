Derek Carr Signs 3-Year, $121.5 Million Extension With Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders fans can let out a sigh of relief, as quarterback Derek Carr isn’t going anywhere, agreeing to terms with Carr on a three-year contract extension worth $121.5 million that includes a no-trade clause and runs through the 2025 season!

Given the slew of QB moves this offseason, and with Josh McDaniels taking the reigns as head coach for 2022 and beyond, combined with the addition of Dave Ziegler joining him as general manager of the organization, anything was possible.

Carr said he would have understood if the new regime wanted “somebody new” at QB. But McDaniels and Ziegler love what they see in Carr, putting their money where their mouth is. “But the fact that they keep believing in me and watching the tape and saying, ‘Wow, we want you to be here for some more years or some more time,’ that means more to me, way more to me than any of the other stuff it has to do with,” Carr said. “It was very clear to me how they felt about me from day one.”

The 31-year-old quarterback is coming off a season with a career-best 4,804 passing yards and had 23 touchdowns, a career-worst 14 interceptions and 40 sacks, the second-highest total of his eight-year career. The Raiders went 10-7 and played in the postseason for the second time since 2002 despite a turbulent season.

“Derek Carr has been the leader of this franchise for a long time and we are thrilled to continue that relationship moving forward,” McDaniels said in a statement released by the team. “He has been a great example of someone who always puts the team first and we appreciate his desire to keep doing that while leading on and off the field. It is clear how much Derek cares about this organization, his teammates and winning. I look forward to the opportunity to work with him this season and beyond.”

