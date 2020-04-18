Denver Broncos LB Von Miller Speaks Out About Having the Coronavirus – ‘Take This Thing Serious’

Broncos linebacker Von Miller is the first big name NFL Player to come out in public having contracted the coronavirus.

The Broncos leader on defense spoke out on the “Today” show on NBC about getting the deadly disease, and how folks need to take the disease seriously.

“I appreciate all the well wishes and all the love from Broncos country,” Miller said. “I want to urge you guys to stay safe, stay inside, practice social distancing and take this thing serious because it is definitely for real. I know if I can be affected with this, then I know that anybody can.

“I just want to urge everybody to stay safe.”

The good news is that Miller said on the show that he’s feeling better, and that if continues to go in an upward direction he should be okay for the 2020 season.

“It all started with just a simple cough and then it got worse,” Miller said. “I also have asthma and my girlfriend, she was telling me that I wasn’t sounding normal and I should try my nebulizer, so I did. I tried the nebulizer, which I do before football games and practices regularly. But this time was different.

“It really didn’t work like it should I waited another day. The cough didn’t go away and my assistant, she said, ‘Why don’t you just go get tested? There’s no harm in getting tested.’ I went down the street, went and got tested. Two days later, my doctor called me and said that I had a positive result for COVID-19. …

“I was shocked. We’ve been taking this seriously since day one. I started in San Francisco, training where I normally train, and San Francisco was one of the first cities to have a stay-at-home order. Right when, San Francisco had a stay-at-home order, we made the decision to come back to Denver.

“I’ve been here in Denver for four weeks now and within that four weeks, I’ve probably left the house four times. With all of those times, I never got out of the car, just to drive to pick up food and come back home. So I’ve been taking it serious, staying at home. Of course, you know I have people come in and out, like workers, maids, people that come do the plumbing, just everyday stuff. But it was really nothing crazy, got a cough and here we are today.”