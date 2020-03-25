Dallas Cowboys Add Veteran Free Agent Defensive Tackle Dontari Poe

Another big name is set to join the Cowboys on their defensive line.

The Cowboys have come to terms with defensive tackle Dontari Poe, a source told Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

This comes after the team inked Gerald McCoy to a three-year deal in the $20 million range last week.

Watkins stated that the team and Poe have some things to work out in terms of details, which could include the fact that he had surgery for a torn quad last November.

The defensive linemen was scheduled to make $9.8 million in 2020 but the Panthers declined the team option sending him into the free agent market.

Poe is an eight-year veteran in the NFL, having spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons and, most recently, the Carolina Panthers.

He’s appeared in 121 NFL games in his career and tallied 20.5 sacks to go along with 278 total tackles and 31 tackles for a loss.

Poe is a former first-round pick of the 2012 NFL draft when he went 11th overall to the Chiefs. Dallas traded up to select CB Morris Claiborne at No. 6 overall in that draft.