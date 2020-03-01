Could the Chicago Bears Be in the Market for a Deal for Bengals Quarterback Andy Dalton?

It does not feel like the Cincinnati Bengals have any interest in bringing back veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to the roster in 2020, meaning that he will be out there for the taking to any team that wants his services.

One team that could be interested is that of the Bears, who are reported to be looking at all options for a solid backup quarterback to starter Mitchell Trubisky.

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports that the Bears are going to be heavily looking at the free agent passer market, and that Dalton could be on their radar to compete with Trubisky.

It’s going to be an interesting offseason for Dalton, who is in the final year of his contract and is due a $17.5 million dollar base salary.

Dalton was inked to a six-year, $96 million dollar extension back in August 2014 and never extended it. One GM said the Bengals could fetch a second- or third-round pick for the 32-year-old quarterback.

The Bears and Bengals would have to work out a deal for Dalotn, and Chicago holds two second-round picks but no first- or third-round selections, with 2018’s Khalil Mack trade.

Trubisky took a big step backward in 2019 with the Bears after a solid 2018 in which he led the team to the NFC North title and a home playoff game against the Eagles.

Many think that the now third-year QB will need someone to push him this season to be better, and it could be Dalton if in fact they can work out a deal for the veteran Bengals signal caller.