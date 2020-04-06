Colts Owner Jim Irsay Finds and Donates 10,000 N95 Masks to Help with Covid-19 Pandemic

Jim Irsay keeps finding ways to pitch in during Indiana’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Irsay announced Sunday on his Twitter account that he’d obtained 10,000 N95 masks, the respiratory masks critical to protect respiratory therapists, doctors and nurses working with COVID-19 patients.
The Indianapolis Colts owner is donating the masks to the Indiana State Department of Health to be distributed to the hospitals where they are most urgently needed.
