Coach Bruce Arians on Antonio Brown Coming to the Buccaneers: “Not Going to Happen”

Tom Brady is a big advocate for troubled but talented former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown, but Bucs head coach Bruce Arians shot down the chance of a reunion, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

“Yeah, it’s not going to happen,” Arians said. “It’s just not going to happen. There’s no room and probably not enough money. But it’s just not going to happen. It’s not a fit here.”

Arians was offensive coordinator for Pittsburgh from 2007 through 2011, his final two years being Brown’s first with the team.

When asked if he would take Brown on a minimum contract, Arians said, “No. I just know him, and it’s not a fit in our locker room.”

Having been released by the Raiders on Sept. 7 due to his antics, Brown signed with New England on the same day, then caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in a 43-0 win over Miami before more off-field problems prompted the Patriots to release him.

There had been speculation that Brown might join Brady with the Buccaneers. On Wednesday, Brown was asked on Instagram if he would sign with Tampa Bay, and he gave a one-word response: “expeditiously.”