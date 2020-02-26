Cleveland Browns with Interest in Free Agent QB’s Case Keenum and Chase Daniel

The Browns may be in the market for a veteran backup quarterback for third-year QB Baker Mayfield, and Mary Kay Cabot of the Plain Dealer reports that one player the team may have interest in is Case Keenum.

Here’s a report on Cabot’s story:

Keenum, 32, has the obvious connection with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski from their successful year together in Minnesota in 2017, where he led the Vikings to an 11-3 mark, beating the Saints in the Divisional round before losing to Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game. Keenum has thrown for 14,368 yards with 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions with a career passer rating of 85.3. He’d provide Mayfield with an experienced backup who could help implement Stefanski’s system. With Sam Bradford suffering a season-ending injury in 2017, the Vikings turned to Keenum, who had a 9-15 record heading in. He also had a 58.4% completion percentae, a 78.4 rating and 24 TDs against 20 INTs. With Stefanski as his QB coach, Keenum completed 67.6% of his passes, and earned a 98.3 passer rating. He threw 22 interceptions and only 7 interceptions.

Cabot reports in the same story that the team also has their eyes on veteran quarterback Chase Daniel, and that he could be a solid mentor for Mayfield should he get signed by the Browns.

It sounds like the team will be parting ways with veteran QB Drew Stanton, who didn’t play at all last season due to a knee injury.