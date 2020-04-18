Cleveland Browns RB Hunt Inks RFA Tender, Will Return to Cleveland in 2020

Running Back Kareem Hunt will be back with the Browns in 2020 after inking his second-round tender on Friday.

Hunt, who was a restricted free agent, ran for just 179 yards (4.2 yards per carry) but caught 37 passes while scoring three touchdowns in eight games last season.

Combined with starter Nick Chubb, the Browns can boast one of, if not the best 1-2 punch at the running back spot heading into the 2020 season.

The team inked Hunt last February and he served an eight-game suspension from an incident where a video surfaced of the 23-year-old punching and kicking a women at a hotel here in Cleveland last February.

Hunt was added to the commissioners exempt list promptly after the video was made public by TMZ and hours later was released by Kansas City.

For the most part last season Hunt behaved and many said that he was a good teammate and was a solid player for the club.