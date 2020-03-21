Cleveland Browns Add Right Tackle Jack Conklin to Their O-Line from Tennessee

The Browns have hit a couple of homers already in free agency with picking up tight end Austin Hooper from the Falcons, and today they added a big piece on the line, grabbing offensive tackle Jack Conklin.

Conklin comes to the Browns after being a first-round pick of the Tennessee Titans four seasons ago.

The Browns addressed a major need on the offensive line by adding one of the best available at the position.

“I’m pumped to get started and be a part of this great organization,” Conklin said.

“Going through the process, Cleveland definitely became what I felt as the main suitor. To have a team like Cleveland be so excited about me, that was the biggest part for me and my family. We wanted to go somewhere where a team was super excited and that was going to be a huge key to help the team and be a big part of the community.”

The lineman was the eighth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Conklin made an immediate impact as a rookie and carried that momentum into a strong four seasons in Tennessee.

He was named first-team Associated Press All-Pro in 2016 and went on to start 57 games, all at right tackle. He didn’t miss a game during the 2016, 2017 and 2019 seasons, starting all 16 in each, and appeared in nine during the 2018 season, which was hampered by multiple injuries.

“He’s a really smart, tough football player,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said.

“From what I have heard about him and talked to former coaches and teammates, he’s all about ball. I think he’s going to really fit in with that offensive line group led by Coach (Bill) Callahan. I think those guys are the pulse of your football team, the guys up front on the offensive and defensive lines.

“I think Jack represents everything we want to be as a team.”

Conklin joins a Browns offensive line that boasts two-time Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and center JC Tretter, who recently signed a contract extension and has started 48 consecutive games since signing with the team in 2017.

Conklin’s signing is a big step forward, but the Browns will continue to look to upgrade the offensive line through all the available areas of player acquisition.

“When you’re talking about being a productive offense, certainly you have to play in a cohesive manner from the front to the back,” Stefanski said. “Adding pieces along the offensive front really allows you to do different things schematically, and Jack’s a big piece of that.”