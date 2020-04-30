Cincinnati Bengals Release Veteran QB Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton produced plenty of memories over the years as the starting quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, but at the end of the day, not winning in the playoffs likely sealed the 32 year olds fate.

“This city has been our home since I got drafted here, and this city’s meant a lot,” Dalton said after the team released him Thursday.

“I’m thankful for all the people that we’ve met. There’s been a lot of good people in Cincinnati who have pushed me, my wife and my family to be better people, and we’re grateful for that.”

By releasing Dalton and four other veterans, the Bengals cleared $41.6 million toward its 2020 cap allotment.

The Bengals QB was set to earn $17.7 million in the last year of a six-year contract worth $96 million.

Cincinnati really didn’t have the cap space to keep Dalton and sign its incoming rookie class. The move to get rid of Dalton opens the door as planned for Joe Burrow to be the starter from day one.

Burrow, the first overall pick last Thursday in the NFL Draft, threw 60 touchdowns in 2019, an FBS record, and won the Heisman Trophy as he led the Tigers to the national championship.

“Andy will always hold a special place with this franchise, and I know that he holds a special place in my heart,” team president Mike Brown said in a statement.

“This is a hard day for our club because we know and appreciate what a consummate professional Andy has always been. We respect and appreciate Andy, and we thank him.”