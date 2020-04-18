Chicago Bears Release Tight End Trey Burton After Two Seasons

Despite inking a four-year deal with the Bears, the team on Friday announced that they are cutting ties with tight end Trey Burton.

It’s a move that might not totally be a sunken cost for the team. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Burton’s $4 million guaranteed wages for 2020 are subject to offset, so whatever his next team pays him will come off the Bears’ tab.

Burton was limited to just eight games last season because of a groin injury, catching 14 passes for 84 yards and zero scores. The 28-year-old veteran fared much better in his first season in Chicago. His 54 catches, for 569 yards and six touchdowns were all career highs, and made his $32 million pact from earlier in 2018 look shrewd.

Burton was coming off a four-year run with the Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl while backing up and playing alongside Zach Ertz. If he isn’t a starting tight end, he’s proven to be a strong No. 2.