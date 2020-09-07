Can the Lions Put the Nightmare of 2019 Behind Them and Be Better in 2020?

The 2020 Detroit Lions are a team filled with mystery and a lot of intrigue, as with the fact there were no preseason games in 2020 no one is really sure what to expect out to head coach Matt Patrica’s squad this season.

If you are betting in Michigan on your hometown team, it’s likely a good bet that the Lions will be better than a season ago when they went just 3-12-1.

The Lions 2019 season got off to a rocky start thanks in part to a defense that played more like swiss cheese than one that was dominant like some felt they could be.

The unit was good for three quarters on opening day, only to watch as Cardinals rookie Kyler Murray rallied Arizona for a couple fourth quarter scores as the Lions and Cardinals tied on opening day 27-27.

The following two weeks the Lions actually won two games, beating the Los Angeles Chargers at home 13-10, and then beating the Philadelphia Eagles on the road 27-24, and many felt that this team was ready for big things.

Then the bottom fell out.

The next week the club fell to the Kansas City Chiefs at home 34-30, and the team won just one more game the rest of the way, and that came in late October against the New York Giants at home 31-26.

The next nine weeks were as painful as any in Lions history, even as painful as the season the team wasn’t able to win one single game.

The changes though for 2020 have some fans feeling good about what’s ahead for the Lions. They finally brought in a new defensive coordinator in Cory Undlin.

Don’t think though that Patrica won’t have his hands still very much on the defense, as he will be working right alongside Undlin, and will make sure that the plays that are called are ones that he likes.

The offense was a top three when Matt Stafford was on the field in 2019, but overall it’s the run game that has to be better if the Lions want to make noise in 2020.

The club drafted multiple interior linemen in the first four rounds of the 2020 draft, and also they are hopeful that backs Kerryon Johnson and DeAndre Swift can have big seasons on the ground, which will only help out Stafford and that passing game.

Look for a much better season in Patrica’s third year as coach, and with a schedule that starts at home Sunday with the rival Bears, this Lions team could see themselves off to a much better season in 2020 than what happened in the disaster that was 2019.