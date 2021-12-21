Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin Out For The Season With Torn ACL, MCL

And the hits just keep on coming for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.. literally, as MRI results show that Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin tore his ACL following a low but legal hit in Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, putting an end to his season.

“Chris has an ACL. And he’s done. He’ll be done for the season,” coach Bruce Arians said Monday, via NFL Network’s Sara Walsh.

While intial tests suggested that Godwin had suffered an MCL injury (something that he could have come back from in time for the playoffs), further imaging confirmed the worst. He ends the season with 98 catches for 1,103 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Tampa’s loss to the Saints dropped the Bucs to the #3 seed in the conference, but they still hold a three-game lead in the NFC South at 10-4.

I'm not one to bet against Brady, but with both Godwin and Mike Evans out, the odds for Tampa Bay have certainly dropped. But the Bucs are planning on getting Antonio Brown back after his three-game suspension, and that might just do the trick for the team.

Speaking of Tom Brady, he spoke out during his Let’s Go! podcast this week on SiriusXM NFL Radio, arguing that the NFL should take low hits on defenseless WRs’ knees “out of the game of football”. He brings up some good points, like so:

“I’ve seen that hit too many times where a defenseless pass catcher is in the process of catching the ball and he’s hit by the defender,” Brady said. “And a lot of defenders would say, ‘Well, we can’t hit him in the head anymore.’ Well, the point is, you can’t hit anybody in the head anymore. You can’t hit anyone in the knees anymore except for receivers. Which doesn’t make any sense to me. You can’t hit a defensive lineman in the knees, you can’t hit a punter in the knees, you can’t hit a quarterback in the knees, you can’t hit a DB in the knees except for allowing hits on defenseless receivers. It needs to be addressed and really thought out.”

“It really impacts guys’ careers and (Godwin), I know he’ll overcome it. It’s a tough rehab. You tear your ACL, that’s a lifelong injury. You know? And I’m sure almost every pass-catcher in the NFL would prefer a hit to the head over a hit to the knees. I certainly would. I’d take that a million out of a million.”

Unfortunately, it’s just part of the game, but we wish Chris Godwin a speedy recovery!