Baltimore Ravens Agree to Terms on One-Year Deal with LB Jake Ryan

The Ravens on Saturday added to their linebacker core, as the team inked former Packer and Jaguar linebacker Jake Ryan to a one-year pact.

Ryan was a starter during his three-year run with Green Bay, but last season played in just a pair of games with the Jags due to injury and was not brought back.

He has been productive in his career, as Ryan tallied back-to-back 80-plus-tackle seasons in 2016-2017 with Green Bay, started 27 games over three seasons there and was also a valued special teams contributor.