Atlanta Falcons Officially Announce Signing of RB Todd Gurley

It’s official, Todd Gurley is now a member of the Falcons.

The former Los Angeles Rams back Monday announced that he was joining the NFC South birds, joining the team 17 days after the deal was at first reported.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport stated in March that the deal was a one-year signing for $6 million.

Gurley still has to take and pass a physical. The back is a three-time Pro Bowler and 2017 Offensive Player of the Year,

The Rams released Gurley last month.

