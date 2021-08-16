Atlanta Falcons Become First NFL Team To Have Every Player Vaccinated

The Atlanta Falcons announced today that the entire team has been vaccinated against COVID-19, marking a major milestone within the league, as the Falcons are the first and only team in the NFL to have a 100% vaccination rate among players.

With the Delta variant spreading faster than ever, it makes sense for other teams to fall into line as well. Now that the Falcons are fully vaccinated, they won’t have to test daily, won’t have to wear masks around the facility and won’t have to quarantine following a close contact with someone who tests positive.

Given that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell warned teams with non-vaccinated players that they would have to forfeit games that are rescheduled/cancelled due to outbreaks, it seems like a no-brainer to get your team players vaccinated. According to NBC Sports, all 32 teams have topped vaccination rates of 75%, with 15 teams above 95%.

Here’s hoping the rest of the teams can hit 100% by the start of the regular season!