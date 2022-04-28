Aidan Hutchinson Projected To Go Second In The Draft To Detroit Lions

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has been the No. 1 or No. 2 pick in just about every mock draft since the college football season ended, which comes as no surprise given his legendary senior season. And while most believed that Hutchinson would be snatched up by the Jaguars, with less than 24 hours until the 2022 NFL Draft, it’s now believed that the Jags will instead go after defensive end Travon Walker.

That puts the Detroit Lions in a great position, and Betway NFL Draft Odds have Aidan Hutchinson as the favorite to be the second pick in the draft. He’s exactly the type of person and player that head coach Dan Campbell is looking for, and a perfect fit for what the Lions need as a leader/impact player. Plus he’d have a chance to be the hometown hero, as he’s from Dearborn, Michigan. If Hutch is still available, I think he’s a shoe-in.

Aidan Hutchinson comes from a football family, as his dad Chris played for Michigan and the Browns, and he’s a wealth of knowledge of the game. He possesses a competitive edge that is difficult for others to match, and the mental fortitude to try and win every second of every rep. His leadership and intelligence help separate him from the average first-round pick, as he looks to put his teammates on his shoulders and make those around him better. He’s like Tom Brady, not just great for his playing ability on the field, but for how he helps the team as a whole.

“I think my greatest attributes are my instincts,” Hutchinson said at the Combine, via Detroit Lions’ Tim Twentyman. “I’m a very intuitive player. And that comes with watching a lot of film and I think it’s kind of just it was in me inherently and you know, being able to, to kind of have that on the field that it allows me to make a lot of plays.”

“I just think I have a rare combination between speed and power that not many guys coming out of the draft produce,” Hutchinson told Pride of Detroit when he was a guest on their podcast in February. “A lot of people are one-trick ponies that can only do one thing. I believe I’ll be very versatile in the fact that I can use speed, I can use power, I can use a mixture of both.”

Hutchinson also proved his athleticism by putting up the 20th-best performance at the Combine from a defensive end since 1987:

Aidan Hutchinson is a DE prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.86 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 20 out of 1389 DE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/GaNo2tViCr #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/i5qj6vl0nL — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2022

There’s no doubt about it, Aidan Hutchinson is an amazing player who talks the talk and walks the walk, and the Lions would be crazy not to take him if the Jaguars pass on him and instead go with Georgia’s Travon Walker.

The first round of the 2022 draft kicks off tonight at 8pm EST on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network, and it should be interesting to see how things shake out for Aidan Hutchinson, Travon Walker, Evan Neal, Ikem Ekwonu, and the rest of the players in this draft class.