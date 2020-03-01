A Contract Extension for Denver Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay Will Have to Wait

It was thought at one point that the Broncos would get a contract extension done with running back Phillip Lindsay, but now it appears it will have to wait.

At least for awhile.

The running back’s extension is officially ‘on the back burner’ according to the Denver Post, who report that any sort of extension will wait through the offseason.

“We’ll see where everything falls after free agency, after the draft (and) how much money we have,” general manager John Elway said here during the scouting combine. “We would like to be able to do something. Obviously, Phillip’s been great. If we can do something, we’ll try.” Because Lindsay is an undrafted free agent he is eligible for a new contract after his second season. Draft picks are eligible after their third year. His 2020 salary cap number is $665,000, one of the best team-friendly bargains in pro football. In the past two seasons combined Lindsay ranked ninth in the NFL in rushing yards (2,048), 13th in attempts (416) and tied for 11th in rushing touchdowns (16). He is expected to be ready for the offseason program after wrist surgery in January.

Lindsay has been the most dynamic Broncos back, but the team wants to see where he lands after the wrist surgery, and there’s also a chance that the team will look to the draft to try and bring in a running back as well.

For now, if Lindsey is antsy for a new deal, he’ll have to wait.