2021 Pro Bowl to Be Played in Las Vegas at the Raiders New Stadium

The Raiders new stadium in Las Vegas will be the host of the 2021 Pro Bowl, the league announced on Tuesday.

The game will be played at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, January 31st, which is one week prior to the Super Bowl in Tampa.

Plans include what the league calls a week-long celebration of football, and will include NFL FLAG Championship games and a Pro Bowl skills showdown in which players compete in a variety of events. There will be community and charity initiatives as well.

“We look forward to partnering with the Raiders and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to bring the excitement of Pro Bowl week to our Las Vegas fans and community for the first time,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events.